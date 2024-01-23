PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that in our manifesto, there is no politics of hate, I am contesting elections to bury the politics of hatred and division.

Addressing a rally in Sahiwal, Bilawal Bhutto said that if you think that those doing old politics should stay at home, stamp the arrow, but if you want revenge and old politics, go and stamp the lion.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the country is going through a difficult time, the people are being made to fight with each other, if we keep dividing and fighting among ourselves, anti-national elements will benefit.

He said that we will change the fate of the country, we will solve the problems, we need only one chance, not four.

Bilawal Bhutto said that by stopping the subsidy of 1500 billion given to the elite, they will bring it to the farmers.

He said that if the government is found, they will give interest-free loans to women and Kisan cards to farmers, the real price of the crop and insurance will be provided to the farmers.