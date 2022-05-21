<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Political crisis hits Balochistan yet <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">again Just<\/a> seven months after the submission of a no-trust motion against the then chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani that compelled him to resign, Balochistan plunged into another political crisis on Wednesday when a no-confidence motion was submitted against Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in the provincial assembly.<br>Signed by 14 lawmakers, including some sitting ministers of the Bizenjo-led coalition government, the no-trust resolution was submitted to the assembly secretary by the angry Jam Kamal-led group within the ruling <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Balochistan Awami Party<\/a> (BAP) along with parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asghar Khan Achakzai.<br>They have already been sacked by Mr Bizenjo, who himself had ascended to power seven months back when Mr Alyani was forced to quit the office to avoid the embarrassment of being overthrown through a similar no-trust resolution submitted by his current ally and PTI leader, Mr Rind, and his successor. Prima facie, those leading the effort to oust the incumbent or supporting the resolution have a personal axe to grind with Mr Bizenjo. It is too early to say if they will succeed in mustering the support of the required number of 33 lawmakers in the 65-member House as many must be waiting for an opportune moment before taking their leap of faith. But the move is going to intensify the political mess in the province.<br>Political instability in Balochistan isn\u2019t new; it is a norm in the province that has been wrecked by years of Baloch insurgency, militant violence and underinvestment. The perpetual uncertainty has adversely affected development and increased public anguish and despair as a large majority of its people are forced to live in appalling conditions, enduring poverty, hunger and disease. Matters are made worse by the establishment\u2019s increasing and blatant interference in the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> province\u2019s politics<\/a>, and their role in making and breaking governments and political parties in recent decades.<br>If Mr Bizenjo opts to resign before voting, he would be the fifth such chief minister of Balochistan. Earlier, Mr Jam Kamal, Mir Taj Mohammad Khan Jamali, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had resigned when no-trust motions were tabled against them in the house.<br>However, opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan said the signatories of the no-trust motion against Mr Bizenjo did not consult the opposition parties.<br>When connected, BNP-M Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said his party, which was part of the opposition in the assembly, was also not approached by the Jam Kamal group. About the move, he remarked, \u201cMost of the signatories of the no-trust motion are candidates for CM slot.\u201d<br>A spokesperson fsor the CM Bizenjo said the vote of no-confidence would be defeated. He claimed they had been anticipating the move for quite some time and were prepared to \u201cdefeat it easily\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->