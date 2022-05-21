<!-- wp:image {"id":100593,"width":1059,"height":705,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-369.jpeg" alt="Former Pakistani PM Abbasi arrested on corruption charges | News | Al Jazeera" class="wp-image-100593" width="1059" height="705"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Senior Vice President of<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Pakistan Muslim League-N<\/a>, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Friday suggested the government to take hard decisions to revive economy and overcome inflation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>We are seeking support of heads of the national institutions to stand by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for steering the country out of the present challenges, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is a dire need to take concrete steps for strengthening security and business sector of Pakistan, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In reply to a question about dissolving assemblies as demanded by <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf <\/a>(PTI), he said, it is easy to take such measures but in the current situation, we are not going for early elections.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>To another question about increase in petroleum products, he said, all the political parties should support the government for bringing changes in petroleum prices.<br>The government, he said, is selling the petroleum products at cheap rates while the international market is selling the products with <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">different rates.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->