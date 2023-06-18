The Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (ECO) announced in a statement on Sunday that poliovirus has been found in environmental samples taken from several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the polio virus was confirmed, the official stated that an anti-polio campaign will begin in seven areas of the province.

Beginning tomorrow (Monday), the anti-polio campaign will be conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Hangu, Khyber, Kohat, and Charsadda.

In accordance with the announcement, refugees in camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan will also receive polio vaccinations.

Up to 14,000 police officers have been sent out to guard the polio squads, it continued.

The polio virus was found in an environmental sample taken from Karachi’s Gadap neighbourhood in May, according to a statement made earlier this month by Dr. Shahzad Baig, director of the polio programme.

He claimed that on May 15 of this year, environmental samples taken from Karachi’s Gadap Town UC-4 in the Sohrab Goth neighbourhood revealed the presence of the virus.

The director of the polio project said that the disease had been successfully contained to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s southern regions and noted that this was the first case to be reported from Karachi so far this year.

Almost all cases of polio have been eliminated worldwide.

Due to inaccessible terrain, widespread displacement, and concerns of foreign operations, this has not entirely been eradicated from Afghanistan and some sections of the bordering Pakistan.