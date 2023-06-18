KARACHI: Tomorrow (Monday), at the Gulshan Jinnah Polo Ground in Karachi, newly-elected Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad will take the oath of office.

The mayor of Karachi and the deputy mayor will be sworn in by Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan.

On June 15, after defeating Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) nominee Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in a close race, PPP leaders Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad were elected mayor and deputy mayor of the city.

Murtaza Wahab overcame Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who received 160 votes, to win the mayoral election battle with 173 votes. Nevertheless, 30 PTI members abstained from the ballot.

Jammat, on the other side, declared a black day in protest of what they dubbed disputed elections and accused the PPP of stealing the port city’s mandate. In response to the alleged manipulation of the mayor race, the JI also sent a letter to the ECP.

The PPP, however, disagreed with the JI’s accusations and urged the Jamaat to respect the city’s authority.