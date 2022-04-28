<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/Shehbaz-hospital-visit1650813276-0\/Shehbaz-hospital-visit1650813276-0.jpg" alt="pm shehbaz directed pkli officials to present a detailed report on operational issues in the next 48 hours photo pmo"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: The <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Senate Standing Committee<\/a> on Information on Wednesday directed the government to provide details of expenses on foreign and domestic travel of all prime ministers and chief ministers since 2008.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A committee meeting, chaired by Senator Faisal Javed, issued these directives, while discussing the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed the committee that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would bear the expenses of his visit to Saudi Arabia and all members of his delegation would also bear the expenses themselves.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pemra Chairman Saleem Baig gave a briefing on the issues related to the closure of transmission of various TV channels and issuance of notices by Pemra. He said that the Pemra had not issued any instructions to close any channel.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He categorically said that ARY broadcasts were not stopped on PTCL Smart TV. On the day news came that ARY broadcasting on PTCL was stopped, PTCL officials were contacted at the same time, he said. He added that the ARY management had been asked about the names of the cable operators who stopped the broadcast of ARY but no proof of closure of its broadcast had been provided so far.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"ARY should provide evidence, we will take action", the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pemra chairman<\/a> maintained. He said that he personally checked at the same time, ARY broadcasts were also coming on cable at his house, and the channel broadcasts were running everywhere.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The committee directed the ARY to submit a report on areas, where its broadcast was stopped. The committee was also given briefing on the structure and affairs of the Internal Publicity Wing (IP Wing) of the Information Ministry.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Committee Members Irfan Siddiqui, Tahir Bizinjo and Aon Abbas Buppi attended the meeting. Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, senior officers of the ministry and attached<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> departments <\/a>were also present.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->