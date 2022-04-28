<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/1362047-oil-1490156456\/1362047-oil-1490156456.jpg" alt="photo file"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Petroleum Limited<\/a>\u2019s (PPL) net profit increased 74% to Rs20.62 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, 2022 in the wake of rupee depreciation and surge in petroleum crude oil and gas prices in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The oil and gas exploration firm booked a profit of Rs11.88 billion in the same quarter of the previous year, the company said in a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Its earnings per share increased to Rs7.58 in the quarter under review compared to Rs4.37 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PPL\u2019s share price inched up Rs0.01 to close at Rs75.10 with 1.36 million shares turnover at <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">PSX<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Cumulatively in the first nine-month (Jul-Mar) of the current fiscal year 2022, its profit rose 37% to Rs52.33 billion compared to Rs38.12 billion in the same period last year. Accordingly, the earnings per share increased to Rs19.23 from Rs14.01 in the corresponding period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The company\u2019s net sales surged 39% to Rs50.90 billion in the third quarter compared to Rs36.69 billion in the same period of the previous year amid \u201c11% year-on-year Pakistani rupee devaluation against the US dollar, massive surge of 66% in oil prices, and increase in Sui wellhead price by 29%,\u201d AHL analyst Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid said in a post-result commentary.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, oil and gas production declined by 14% and 4% year-on-year, respectively, he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On a cumulative basis, net sales ascended by 25% to Rs140.43 billion in nine-month compared to Rs112.23 billion in the same period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Exploration costs augmented three-time to Rs1.43 billion in the quarter compared to Rs470 million \u201cowed to higher seismic data acquisition during the quarter\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hence, the exploration cost in nine-month swelled 2.7-times to<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Rs9.83 billion<\/a> given two wells were found dry during the period versus one dry well in the same period last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->