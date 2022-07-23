LAHORE : She said that in light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision, the Deputy Speaker had decided to reject 10 ballots. She added that no member could vote against the wishes of a party leader.



The Information Minister responded to Imran Khan’s recent statement by saying that a wicked politician and liar were signing odes to democracy today. He also claimed that Imran Khan had violated the constitution through the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), and that the Supreme Court had ruled that Imran Khan had done so.

Imran Khan was expelled from the parliament, according to Marriyum, who also claimed that the PML-N will not permit the constitution to be construed in accordance with an individual’s desires. The PML-N, she claimed, would be against such a move.During his four years as prime minister, Imran Khan, according to the speaker, “unleashed a reign of injustice.”

He also “placed political opponents behind jail,” “levelled bogus accusations,” and “persecuted the mediamen on filmsy grounds,” but he was never able to prove anything against anyone. Punjab is the political stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and it always will be.

She told reporters Friday night outside the Governor’s House, “Punjab’s mandate belonged to Nawaz Sharif and PML-N has returned it today.”

The information minister claimed that Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had stolen the PML-electoral N’s victory in the 2018 general elections and that he had plunder the populace for four years while leaving them jobless.

Regarding the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister, she claimed that the PML-position N’s had been justified today and that it had been a notable day for the triumph of democracy in the nation.