Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain for Karachi tomorrow after over a week of light to moderate rain.

Tomorrow between 10 and 11 am, Karachi is predicted to have severe rain, according to top meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.



In two to three hours, it may rain more than 100 mm, according to Dr. Sarfaraz. During in the third monsoon rain spell, he predicted that the city would receive 130 to 150 millimetres of rain.



According to Dr. Sarfaraz, there will likely be heavy rain in several parts of the city till July 24 and 25. The forecaster predicted that moderate rain could persist on July 26.



However, torrential downpours are forecast for lower Sindh.

He predicted that due to moisture from the Arabian Sea, the amount of rain in lower Sindh would continue to increase.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted another period of heavy rains in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi, last week after monsoon rains wrecked havoc in multiple parts of Pakistan during the previous two weeks and killed numerous people in Sindh and Balochistan.

The third monsoon system will hit several areas of the nation, according to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.The strong system could affect Sindh from July 23 to July 26 and bring heavy rain to Karachi from July 24 to July 2.6.