RAWALPINDI – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir firmly believe in development, stability, and public service, and will once again repose full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the upcoming elections.

He was addressing a gathering in NA-57 Rawalpindi held to review preparations for the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPAs Ziaullah Shah and Riffat Abbasi, former MPA Raja Arshad Mahmood, Chief Coordinator Raja Abdul Basit Miskeen, AJK candidates Ahmed Raza Qadri and Yasir Lone, along with other political and organizational leaders.

Barrister Danyal said PML-N has always championed public service, merit, development, and national unity, while opponents have nothing to offer but chaos and baseless allegations. “PML-N leadership prioritized public welfare in every difficult situation and took practical steps for national progress. The people of Azad Kashmir are discerning and will decide based on performance and development” .

He urged workers to reach out to people door-to-door, highlight the government’s people-friendly policies, and demonstrate unity, discipline, and positive politics. “PML-N workers are the party’s real asset. Their hard work and public trust will ensure a resounding victory” .

The Parliamentary Secretary expressed resolve to accelerate the journey of development, prosperity, and public welfare in Azad Kashmir under the party leadership.

The meeting also deliberated on electoral strategy, organizational matters, public outreach, and workers’ responsibilities. Participants pledged to run an effective campaign and ensure the success of party candidates.