With the approval of Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif, five more party tickets have been issued for the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Senior Provincial Minister and PML-N Central Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, party tickets have already been issued to 37 candidates on June 18.
She said that Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan will contest from LA-8 Raj Mahal, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin Gulshan from LA-18 Abbaspur, while Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi will contest from LA-22 Todar, and Muhammad Ahsan Raza will be the PML-N candidate for LA-36 Jammu.
In addition, Muhammad Amir Shah will contest on a PML-N ticket for LA-41 Valley Two constituencies.