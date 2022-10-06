Today (Thursday), at a significant press conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to reassure the populace regarding the political and economic climate of the nation.The news conference will take place at PM House at 4 p.m. The nation will also be informed by the premier of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s significant choices (PDM).

It should be remembered that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the ruling coalition at the PM House where the country’s political and economic status, including the situation on the internal and exterior fronts, was discussed.

The PTI leaders addressed the protracted march and referred to Imran Khan as a “treachery, bandit, and rioter” for “raising up national institutions to act to violate Constitution.”According to the sources, the PM will also address the cypher issue and PTI’s request for a lengthy march during today’s news conference.

The federal cabinet approved an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the cypher and audio leaks earlier this week.An alleged audio leak involving a diplomatic cypher is the subject of the FIA team’s investigation into former prime minister Imran Khan and his advisers.