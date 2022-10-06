You can now use Twitter to unleash your creativity to new heights. The social media behemoth now allows you to combine images, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet, allowing you to make all kinds of combinations.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the function for the first time in April, indicating that Twitter has been working on it for some time. The feature is now rolling out to both the Android and iOS versions of the app.

The company declared that it will begin producing multimedia content in July.By selecting the desired media and hitting the photo icon in the tweet composer, you can make your own combinations. Depending on how many you choose, the photos or videos you choose will appear in a grid or side by side.

In a single tweet, you can add up to four elements. It looks like the tweet below.It is unknown if this will apply to tweets shared on websites other than Twitter. Occasionally, tweets that are embedded into websites only display one of the two bits of content that were present in the tweet.

Apps like Slack appear to be experiencing it as well.It is encouraging to note that despite the Elon Musk acquisition controversy, Twitter is continuously working on providing new features. The transaction has been discussed for months. Twitter accepted Musk’s initial offer to buy the social media business for $44 billion.

Musk withdrew from the agreement, however, claiming that Twitter had misrepresented the number of bogus and spam accounts available on the network, which is a crucial component in determining the total value of the business.