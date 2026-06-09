ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the privatisation of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), directing authorities to speed up the process and ensure complete transparency.

The Prime Minister said the privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises remains a government priority, and stressed that all related procedures must be carried out in a transparent manner.

He also instructed officials to establish a strong regulatory framework after the privatisation of DISCOs to ensure effective oversight and improved service delivery.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of the privatisation process. Officials said that in the first phase, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will be privatised.

The briefing noted that expressions of interest for the three DISCOs have already been published in national and international newspapers. It was also informed that the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation has approved the transaction structure for their privatisation.

Officials further said that roadshows to attract investors will begin this month, while additional international roadshows are also being planned for investors from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and China.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior government officials.