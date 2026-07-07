The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed national women’s team captain Fatima Sana to participate in the Women’s Hundred tournament in England.

According to details, Fatima Sana will be absent from the T20 series against Sri Lanka to participate in the Women’s Hundred tournament in England.

Fatima Sana will first represent Pakistan in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is part of the Women’s Championship.

After the ODI series concludes on July 28, she will leave Hambantota directly for England where she will play the remaining matches of the Hundred tournament for Birmingham Phoenix.

24-year-old Fatima Sana became the first Pakistani female cricketer to be selected in any team of the Women’s Hundred last month.

She also showed an excellent all-round performance in the recent Women’s T20 World Cup and took 11 wickets.

According to the PCB, this decision has been taken to provide Fatima Sana with experience of playing in the world’s most competitive T20 leagues, which will be helpful in the development of both her and the national team.