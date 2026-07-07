Former Afghanistan international fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has died at the age of 38 after a long illness.

According to Indian media reports, Shapoor Zadran passed away in New Delhi, India, on July 7, a day before his 39th birthday.

Standing over 6 feet tall, Shapoor Zadran was known for his aggressive bowling and long, flowing hair.

He was considered a key bowler during the early heyday of Afghanistan cricket.

Shapoor Zadran, who lived in Peshawar, Pakistan as a refugee, started his early cricket in Peshawar. His early teammates included renowned international cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Asghar and Dawlat Zadran.

He represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20 matches between 2009 and 2020.

He was battling a serious immune disorder called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in the intensive care unit of a hospital in New Delhi.