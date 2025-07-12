Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday heaped praises at the Uraan Pakistan initiative, saying the project would serve as key to youth empowerment and national prosperity.

Addressing students selected for the Uraan Pakistan Summer Scholars programme, the PM said it includes representation from youth across every corner of the country. Shehbaz added that he was deeply impressed by the “young superstars.”

He emphasised that he only recognises those who perform, and performance-based evaluation is the new standard of change. “If we fail to serve the nation, we will be responsible for the consequences; and only through public service can we hold our heads high with pride,” he continued.

In response to a question, the premier said that the government has undertaken a challenging journey to overcome obstacles, and public service is its responsibility, from which it will not back down. Shehbaz said he believes in teamwork, public service, and performance, and those “who demonstrate performance in public service are our pride.”

The prime minister further stated that the government took charge during difficult circumstances, and in 2023, the majority believed that the country might – God forbid – go bankrupt. However, he was confident that the country would not default. He added that by finalising agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan avoided default. The government took responsibility and resolved to move forward unitedly. “With the grace of Allah and sincere, dedicated efforts through teamwork, positive results were achieved,” he shared.

Shehbaz Sharif said his government has promoted merit and transparency by eliminating corruption and the culture of favoritism. “Digitisation in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has become a reality, and enforcement in just one sector has increased revenue from 12 billion to 50 billion rupees,” he noted.

He added that effective government measures have improved economic indicators, and the policy rate reduction to 11% would encourage people to withdraw money from banks and invest.

The prime minister added that the Uraan Pakistan program was finalised after months of consultation with experts. The project is a plan for national progress and advancement, and participants would have opportunities to learn in various sectors, ministries, and departments.