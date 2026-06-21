ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir landed in Burgenstock, Switzerland, to participate in talks aimed at advancing the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders will take part in discussions scheduled for June 21, being held as a follow-up to the agreement previously signed by Tehran and Washington.

In a subsequent statement, the Foreign Office said high-level delegations from Iran, Qatar and the United States would also participate in the talks, describing them as the first formal engagement since the signing of the Islamabad MoU on June 17.

The FO said Pakistan would continue supporting the understandings reached between Tehran and Washington, adding that its facilitative role reflected a principled, balanced and constructive approach throughout the crisis.

Islamabad’s efforts included hosting earlier rounds of US-Iran talks and maintaining diplomatic contacts that ultimately led to the memorandum.

On the sidelines of the talks, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings with delegations from Iran, Qatar, Switzerland and the US to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and lasting regional peace.

The Switzerland meeting comes days after the United States and Iran electronically signed the Islamabad MoU aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

US President Donald Trump had announced the agreement, saying it included provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the accord on behalf of their respective countries, while PM Shehbaz later signed the Islamabad MoU as mediator, formally sealing the agreement.