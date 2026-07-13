Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have claimed that they have launched missile attacks on US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain. According to the Iranian military, these operations were carried out in response to recent US attacks on Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s Aerospace Force attacked two military air bases in Kuwait, claiming to have targeted fuel depots, Patriot air defense systems and a key radar system. GeographicReference

The statement said that these attacks are part of the third phase of Iran’s military operation, which has been described as an “eye for an eye” strategy. Iranian officials say these operations are being carried out in response to US military intervention.

The Revolutionary Guards added that Iran will take further retaliatory measures if the US continues its military activities in the Strait of Hormuz. The statement warned that Iran will no longer tolerate foreign military presence in this important sea passage. Politics(Right)

On the other hand, the Iranian military has also claimed to have attacked the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. According to the Revolutionary Guards, the attack targeted helicopter repair facilities, a hangar where the US P-8 aircraft was located, and the US drone command and control center.

According to Iranian officials, these attacks were carried out in response to US military operations and until the US stops its operations, Iran’s retaliatory actions will continue.

So far, there has been no official confirmation or denial of these Iranian claims by Kuwait, Bahrain or the US, while the possible damage or loss of life from these attacks could not be confirmed by independent sources.

According to regional observers, rising tensions between Iran and the United States could have profound effects on the security of the Gulf region, global maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, and the overall stability of the Middle East.