An important development has been made in the case of harassment and death threats against actress Momina Iqbal in the Sessions Court Lahore.

Additional and Sessions Judge Nusrat Ali Siddiqui heard the interim bail application of PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife Sameera. The court extended the interim bail of the accused till July 28.

During the hearing, Momina Iqbal’s lawyer Adnan Ehsan could not appear in court, while Saqib Chadhar appeared in court along with his wife.

The investigating officer told the court that the accused Sameera has been included in the investigation and her mobile phone has also been taken into custody, however, a phone with a SIM card is required. It was further said that more time is needed to complete the investigation of the case.

It should be noted that the NCCI has registered a case on the complaint of actress Momina Iqbal.

Sessions Court Lahore

A case of harassment and death threats against actress Momina Iqbal Hearing on interim bail of MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife Sameera Wildlife The court extended the interim bail of Saqib Chadhar and his wife Sameera Momina Iqbal’s lawyer Adnan Ehsan could not appear before the court

The court extended the interim bail of the accused till July 28 Additional and Sessions Judge Nusrat Ali Siddiqui heard the interim bail of the accused Saqib Chadhar’s wife has been included in the investigation, the investigation officer The mobile phone has been taken but a phone with a SIM card is required, the investigation officer

Saqib Chadhar appeared for attendance along with his wife Sameera Time is needed to complete the investigation of the case, the investigation officer The NCCIA has registered a case on the complaint of actress Momina Iqbal