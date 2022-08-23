On Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, stated that 17 million of the nation’s electricity consumers would not be required to pay the excessive fuel costs adjustment (FCA) that is included in their monthly bills.

In a video speech from Qatar, where he is currently on a two-day visit, the prime leader discussed the benefits of FCA and said that it has “significant” increase” in electricity costs for July and August due to high international oil prices, which was “intolerable” for the average person.

He claimed that following discussions with the IMF, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, and other coalition leaders, it was decided that 17.1 million energy users would not be required to pay the FCA

“Khadim-i-Pakistan is available to his people to address their complaints. I am committed to tell­ing the truth to my people,” PM Shebaz was quoted as telling participants of the meeting.

Shehbaz became aware of the situation when citizens in various parts of the nation began to demonstrate in the streets in opposition to the federal government’s acceptance of the significant increase in power fees, which resulted in higher power bills for both home and industrial power users.

In order to make up for the greater cost of fuel generation in June, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority last month permitted distribution companies to charge an extra Rs155 billion.

The authority granted K-Electric an unheard-of FCA of Rs. 11.37 and Rs. 9.89 per unit to energy distribution businesses formerly held by Wapda, or Discos.

