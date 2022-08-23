The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar, was called before the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday to answer questions about the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Fund, which was created while he served as the country’s top judge.

In order to address the country’s water shortage, Nisar, the then CJP, started a fund in July 2018 to collect donations for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. Then-prime minister Imran Khan eventually participated, turning the fund into a collaborative effort.

According to PML-Ahsan N’s Iqbal, the fund had received Rs 10 billion in donations by March 2019 while spending an estimated Rs 13 billion on advertising.The Supreme Court registrar was also called before the PAC today, which was chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, to offer information about the fund.

The committee’s chairperson once referred to Nisar as a “controversial” person.

As he demanded an explanation for why the money was not used for the construction of dams, PAC member and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir asserted that Rs14 billion was spent on advertisements compared to an aggregate collection of Rs nine billion.He declared, “We are not intimidating the judges.