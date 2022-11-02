Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement in Beijing to advance multilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including the strategic relationship and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two presidents met in the People’s Great Hall of China and talked about broad-based economic and investment cooperation in addition to exchanging opinions on local and international issues.

President Xi and PM Sharif both stated a desire to advance their nations’ All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership.

Shehbaz Sharif is one of the first world leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China, which elected Xi Jinping as the party’s general secretary. Shehbaz Sharif landed in Beijing on Tuesday on a two-day official visit.