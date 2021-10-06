ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates on Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and discussed polio eradication drive in Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, Gates and PM Imran Khan discuss the steps to eliminate poliovirus from Pakistan and providing services of the financial foundation to Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan informed Bill Gates that the number of polio cases in Pakistan is decreasing sharply and termed the fight against the crippling disease national cause. On this occasion, Bill Gates vowed to continue full support to Pakistan in eliminating the crippling disease from the country.

Both the leaders also discussed the health system of Afghanistan and discussed relaunching the anti-polio campaign in Kabul.

PM Imran Khan said half of Afghanistan’s population is living below the poverty line, which needs financial assistance.

The premier appealed Bill Gates to financially help the people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan.

Last year on December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates to discuss the current coronavirus situation and the polio eradication drive in the country.

During the telephonic conversation, matters of mutual interest, ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy and health, polio eradication drive, Ehsaas programme and other issues had been discussed.

Imran Khan had apprised Bill Gates about the government’s policy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. He had said that the government saved people from hunger and the deadly virus by imposing a smart lockdown.