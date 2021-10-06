ISLAMABAD: The young doctors on Wednesday vowed to continue their strike and announced to boycott the Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) across the country.

The young doctors decided to carry on their protest against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) in the face of their arrests by the administration and police torture on them.

They announced to boycott the OPDs of the hospitals which will create serious problems for the patients.

In its tweet posted in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Doctors Wake-Up Movement wrote: All the arrested doctors have been released, but this is the start of our struggle on roads against NLE of PMC Islamabad. Tomorrow, we will withdraw all the OPD’s services across the country against this brutality of PMC Islamabad & Police.îî

On Tuesday, Islamabad police arrested as many as 20 protesting doctors who allegedly entered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building in G-10 Sector.

Police used lathi-charge and tear-gas against the protesting doctors. The ICT police also brought water canon to counter the protesters. It was reported that young doctors also hurled stones at the PMC building.

Young Doctors Association has been protesting for over a week now, demanding the federal government to take back the NLE. It is pertinent to note that the medical students on Tuesday also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking apex courtís suo motu notice of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).