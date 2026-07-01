ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the formation of a high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to examine legal and administrative matters related to the One Constitution Avenue case, according to an official notification.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of a committee headed by the federal law minister, while the Cabinet Division gave the final recommendations for the constitution of the JIT.

The investigation team will comprise senior officers of Grade 21 or above from multiple federal institutions while a Grade 21 officer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been appointed as the JIT’s convener.

representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to the notification, the JIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the legal and administrative aspects of the One Constitution Avenue matter. The prime minister has directed the team to submit its report within 60 days.

NAB has been assigned responsibility for issuing the JIT notification and providing secretarial support to the investigation. All federal ministries, divisions and government departments have been directed to extend full cooperation to the JIT during the inquiry.