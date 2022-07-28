ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a committee of federal ministers to evaluate the damage in regions across the nation impacted by monsoon rains and floods, and to provide a report by August 4.

The prime minister requested the committee to visit all the affected districts over the next four days while presiding over a meeting to examine the damage caused by the recent rains and floods.

A thorough short-, medium-, and long-term plan will be created in accordance with the recommendations.

The compensation amount for the impacted parties was increased by the prime minister from Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000.For partially damaged homes, the award will rise from Rs 25,000 to Rs 250,000, and for completely destroyed buildings, it will rise from Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000.

The calamity caused by rain and flooding will be dealt with by the province governments with full support from the federal government, according to PM Sharif.

He exhorted the federal and provincial disaster management organisations to see that disaster management was replaced with the “Disaster Risk Management” concept.

He also urged them to quickly contact the pertinent ministries and international donor organisations to secure funding to address the issue.

The prime minister announced that the federal government will submit a letter to the Supreme Court requesting the allocation of the fund available with the top court for the restoration of the damaged infrastructure in Karachi as a result of recent rains.