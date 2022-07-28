On the fifth and final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Galle on Thursday, Sri Lanka’s spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis combined for nine wickets, helping the hosts tie the series at 1-1 by 246 runs.

Pakistan was bowled out for 261 in their second innings after being given a record-breaking score of 508 to attempt and win the two-Test series 2-0. They had started the day on 89-1For his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test match, Jayasuriya collected 5-117. Mendis, who had five wickets in the first innings, added four more to help out.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam top-scored for his team with an assiduous 81 as Pakistan won the first Test at the same location by four wickets.