The federal government has agreed to have the PM Flood Relief Fund examined by the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a reputable private audit company, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement on Saturday.

Related Products

Pakistan flood toll increases to 57 additional fatalities, including 25 children.

Famous “wow, grape” meme to be offered as NFT to aid Pakistani flood victims “We’ve gone back 50 years”:

Farmers in Pakistan assess flood damage.

The prime minister explained the choice on Twitter, saying it was a result of his pledge to uphold transparency.

According to PM Shehbaz’s letter, “They will audit all the incoming and exiting cash and where and how the money is used.”

He added that the audit reports would be made available to the public.

In order to assist those affected by the floods, the prime minister launched a relief fund last month and urged the public to donate.

The prime minister also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for expanding the support package his nation is providing to flood victims from the initial RMB100 million to RMB400 million.

The premier stated, “This is a reflection of our special friendship, and it will assist bring much-needed relief to the people.

Following horrific floods that claimed more than 1,200 lives and ruined millions of homes earlier today, Pakistan vowed to restore “normalcy” and offer aid to those in need.

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, urged the international community to assist Pakistan during a press conference at the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre.

He also gave the people of Pakistan the assurance that the government, with the help of its functionaries, would do everything possible to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The planning minister also urged the international community to maintain their commitment to aiding Pakistan because the disaster’s scope demands a significant humanitarian effort.