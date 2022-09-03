On Saturday, a high-level flood went through the Sukkur Barrage as well as the water level in Manchhar Lake kept rising, posing a continuing threat to the Dadu district in Sindh.

A high-level flood of 559,988 cusecs was reported passing across Sukkur Barrage at 6 am today, according to Flood Forecasting Division data.

As floodwaters move southward after wreaking havoc in the countries. The Dadu area in the north has become the new flooding epicenter.

By this morning, the flow at the Guddu Barrage had begun to decrease.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the barrage, which has a discharge capacity of 1.2 m cusecs, had passed the peak of the second high flood, which lasted 561,118 m cusecs.

Today at 6 a.m., the outflow was 553,183 cusecs upstream and downstream. By 12 o’clock, the flow had decreased to 532,634 cusecs upstream and downstream.

On August 23 at Guddu and on August 25 at Sukkur, the two barrages had passed the first high flood’s apex at a distance of about 580,000 cusecs.

These floods are now slowly making their way to Kotri Barrage. At 12 o’clock today, the Kotri barrage measured a flow of 543,592 cusecs upstream and 532,787 cusecs downstream. Once it passed a flow of 508,102 cusecs above and 498,497 cusecs downstream at 6 am today, it began to record a rising trend.

At least 1,265 people have died in floods since June 14 thanks to historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern Himalayas, as per the National Disaster Management Authority.

fatalities reported in the previous day (NDMA). 12,577 individuals have been injured in all, according to the NDMA.

The Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain to the west, the Indus to the east, and the inundated Khairpur Nathan ShahOn Friday, floodwaters engulfed the metropolis to the north as well as Dadu city, the administrative center of the district bearing its name.