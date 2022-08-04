The early rehabilitation of those impacted by flash floods and heavy downpours, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requires coordinated efforts from federal, provincial, and local ministries.

The premier praised the work of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and province disaster management authorities for working to rescue and relieve the affected population during his visit to the flood-stricken area of Tank in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised the NHA’s efforts to restore the road infrastructure damaged by the floods in Balochistan and KP.

Financial recompense “will keep them alive through the rigours of life, but it is nothing [in comparison to the loss of lives. This is not a contest. In a complimentary manner, This is our duty, he declared.

He learned during the briefing that the flooding in the district had damaged over 11,000 homes, resulted in two fatalities, and injured seven other people.

In addition to announcing an industry is providing of Rs0.5 million both for mud and concrete dwellings damaged totally and Rs 0.2 million for slightly destroyed residences, PM Shehbaz stated that the federal government had boosted the monetary support for injured persons from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000.

The prime minister asked the NHA to repair the important roads after learning about the damage caused by the flood.