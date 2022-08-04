China on Wednesday expressed its appreciation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new “Pakistan speed” and recognised his tireless efforts.

He (Shehbaz Sharif) has contributed significantly to the two nations’ practical cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that in answer to a question during her regular briefing.

In a recent meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to CPEC and his desire to see its complete economic & connectivity potential realised through quick and excellent project development.

The spokesperson also said Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Pakistan’s ties to China and continued, “Shehbaz Sharif has numerous times emphasised that Pakistan will go ahead with the construction of CPEC with fresh Pakistan speed.”

She claimed that since taking office, the current prime minister has made numerous visits to the port of Gwadar, organised a symposium among Pakistani and Chinese businesses, and done a great deal for actual cooperation.

So, she went on, “With the help of our united efforts and the leadership of both countries, we are seeing significant advancements in the CPEC.

Hua proclaimed: “Expanding on our previous accomplishments and ongoing projects, we are ready to carry out the commitments established between the leaders of our two countries.