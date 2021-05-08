JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday on a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Khan was warmly received by Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman upon arrival at Jeddah Airport. Later, the prime minister and Saudi prince held delegation-level talks at the Royal Court and discussed bilateral ties as well as the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa were present on the occasion. The two countries signed multiple MoUs and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoners exchange and others.

Both Prime Minister Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements. Both the countries signed an agreement to form Supreme Coordination Council to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in multiple fields. An agreement for the exchange of convicted prisoners was also signed between the two countries besides another agreement to counter the crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed framework agreements on energy projects and environmental protection. The two countries signed MoUs to enhance cooperation to curb smuggling as well as on workers’ recruitment. The crown prince also hosted a dinner reception for the prime minister and his delegation.

The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the crown prince. He is accompanied by FM Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javid. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa was already in Jeddah.