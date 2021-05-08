LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore early Saturday morning.

FIA immigration officers barred him from boarding the flight that was scheduled to take off at 4:50 am. Shahbaz was issued a boarding pass with his luggage scanned but was stopped from boarding the plane due to his name still being on the blacklist, sources relayed.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to the PML-N leader to travel abroad for medical treatment. After which, he booked a flight to Qatar. When Shahbaz reached the airport to fly out of the country, the immigration officers told him that they could not allow him to travel abroad because his name was still on the blacklist in their system.

The Lahore High Court in its conditional permission allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad from May 08 to July 05. The court in its six-page written order said that Shahbaz could not be barred from travelling abroad even if his name is on the blacklist. His name is currently not on the ECL, the court said in its order while adjourning the hearing of the case for July 05.