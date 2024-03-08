Heavy rains and flash flood have hit Baluchistan and the weather once again has taken a toll. Despite the fact that it is satisfactory that PM Shahbaz Sharif in his leg of tours as PM reached the rain it province and announced a package for the rain hit areas , much more is required to be done at the earliest.

PM announced Rs2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs 0.5 million for the injured, and Rs 750,000 for those whose houses were completely damaged. For those whose houses were partially injured, the compensation package is Rs350, 000.

The situation is not only alarming it is painful. When we don’t have enough rains in the province we have to face a threat of draught and we get rain and snow we are destined to witness people suffering from flood. Is this what we are supposed to call good governance?

Paksitan is suffering from shortage of water. Water level is going down and down with a rapid pace. What can be more unfortunate that even in this condition we are not determined to make some water reservoirs in the province?

A dam in Balochistan doesn’t cost that much. The landscape of Baluchistan is dam friendly. We can make so many dams and water reservoirs on streams etc. we are failed to do so and the natural outcome of this negligence is there. Nine districts are affected . Infrastructure has been damaged, poor people have to suffer heavy loses to their livestock and crops. This is not less than a tragedy.

But more painful is the fact that our Parliament , ruling coterie and even the media has given cold shoulder to the people suffering from flood. The worthy politicians are still busy fighting over trivial things and media finds it hard to give any “breaking news” outside of its comfort zone. Comfort Zone means three or four big cities.

The question is very simple: Is anyone listening to the miseries of the people of Baluchistan? Till the rehabilitation of the people , much more is required.