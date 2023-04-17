ISLAMABAD: An international airliner’s passenger plane narrowly avoided an accident when its tail impacted the runway during an aborted landing attempt at the Islamabad airport, according to a report.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) representative stated that the flight from Doha landed at Islamabad International Airport around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The pilot had some difficulty landing, therefore the official claims that he decided to take off and try landing again after going around. The representative also stated that the pilot had also informed the control tower of his choice.

The spokesperson continued, “The plane’s tail touched the runway during the flight, but the pilot took off.”

He claimed that the CAA has begun an inquiry after an examination of the pilot.