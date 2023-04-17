The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium, and Pakistan will be aiming to win their third game in a row to take an unbreakable 3-0 lead.

In the first and second T20Is, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by scores of 88 and 38 runs, respectively, to take a 2-0 series lead.

New Zealand can still win the series, but they’ll need to win all three of the remaining T20 matches.

The toss could have a big impact on how this game turns out. As has been the case recently, the team that wins the toss at the venue usually chooses to bat first and successfully defends the score.

At 9 p.m. PST, the match today will begin.

Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zaman

New Zealand

Tom Latham (captain, wicketkeeper), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, and Will Young