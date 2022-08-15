On Monday, the rupee, which had rebounded by 4% the previous week, kept rising.The local currency increased by Rs1.51 or 0.71 percent to settle at Rs213.98 per $1, per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) letter of intent and reports of aid from friendly nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, according to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Chairperson Malik Bostan, are credited with the rupee’s increase.He said that the market anticipated that the IMF would make a payment shortly, increasing the nation’s foreign reserves.

The FAP chairwoman claimed that although the genuine value of the dollar was between 190 and 200, speculation had “artificially boosted it due to the economic problems and the prospect of default.” But he noted that the dollar would soon return to its true value.The local currency had increased, according to Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer, since dollars were entering the nation, and additional inflows were anticipated.Exporters were bringing their dollars into Pakistan earlier as a result of the swift decline in the value of the dollar, he continued.

Since the exporters were suffering losses, Naseer said that there was “pressure” on the government and other institutions to stabilise the currency rate. “However, this will always occur. The greatest recommendation is that the exporting [consignment] be sent out in rupees on the same day that the dollars are converted, and that a memorandum of understanding be signed between the government and banks to that effect. This will put an end to the uncertainty.