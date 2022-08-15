Russia: On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his country cherished its relations with nations in Latin America, Asia, and Africa and was prepared to provide its partners with sophisticated weaponry.

Putin used a speech at an arms exhibition close to Moscow to brag about Russia’s sophisticated weaponry and to signal his willingness to share technologies with other nations who share his views.

At the “Army-2022” forum’s opening ceremony, Putin declared, “[We ] ready to deliver our partners the most current types of armaments, from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery to combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Nearly all of them have taken part in many actual combat actions.Almost six months into Moscow’s conflict in Ukraine, Moscow has suffered several defeats and substantial casualties.

According to Western military analysts, the subpar performance of Russian forces and equipment may make its exports of armaments less appealing to potential customers, like India, which has previously significantly relied on its expertise.