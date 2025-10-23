South Africa defeated Pakistan in the Pindi Test to level the two-match series 1-1.

In the match played in Rawalpindi, South Africa easily achieved the target of 68 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. This was South Africa’s first victory in Test cricket on Pakistani soil since 2007.

Captain Aiden Markram 42 and Tristan Stubbs were out without scoring any runs. Ryan Rickelton was out on 25 not out.

Noman Ali took 2 wickets for Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani batting line-up had failed miserably in its second innings.

Pakistan started the innings on 94 for 4 on the fourth day when Babar Azam (50) returned to the pavilion in the first over, adding just one run to his previous day’s score.

Mohammad Rizwan also could not resist for long and was out for 18 runs. Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi were out without scoring any runs. Salman Agha scored 28 and Sajid Khan scored 13.

Yesterday, Pakistan started their second innings with a deficit of 71 runs, and the top three batsmen returned to the pavilion with a total score of only 16.

Imam-ul-Haq 9, Abdullah Shafiq 6 and captain Shan Masood were out without scoring any runs.

With a partnership of 44 runs between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, Pakistan’s ten were almost able to cope when Saud Shakeel was out for an individual score of 11.

The entire Pakistan team could only score 138 runs in the second innings and South Africa was given a target of 68 runs to win.

Simon Harmer took 6 wickets, Keshav Maharaj 2 wickets and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket for South Africa.

It should be remembered that Pakistan won the toss and batted first and scored 333 runs in the first innings.

Captain Shan Masood scored 87, Saud Shakeel 66 and Abdullah Shafiq 57. Salman Agha scored 45, Mohammad Rizwan 19, Imam-ul-Haq 17, Babar Azam 16.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj took 7 wickets, Simon Harmer 2 and Kagiso Rabada 1 wicket.

In reply to Pakistan’s 333, South Africa scored 404 runs in their first innings to take a lead of 71 runs.

After falling for 235 runs for 8, Muthusamy put on a partnership of 71 runs for the ninth wicket with Keshav Maharaj (30) and 98 runs for the tenth wicket with Rabada (71) to give South Africa the lead.

Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89 runs while Tristan Stubbs scored 76 and Kagiso Rabada scored 71 runs.

For Pakistan, Asif Afridi took 6 wickets, Noman Ali took 2 wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan took one wicket each.

Asif Afridi became the second left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut for Pakistan.