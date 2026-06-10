ISLAMABAD : The Senate is set to meet today at 4pm, with lawmakers expected to take up a wide-ranging agenda covering aviation, investment, human rights, infrastructure and legislative reforms.

Among the key items scheduled for discussion is a standing committee report on a bill seeking the repeal of the PIA Conversion Act 2016, legislation linked to the national airline’s corporate restructuring.

The House will also receive a report examining the impact of multinational companies leaving Pakistan and the potential consequences for foreign investment and the wider economy.

Another report due to be presented concerns the cancellation of visas issued to Afghan women, following a review by the Senate’s Human Rights Committee.

Hajj funds, fuel prices and infrastructure delays

Lawmakers will also be briefed on delays in the transfer of Hajj 2025 funds, a matter that reportedly affected 67,000 intending pilgrims.

A calling attention notice on recent increases in petroleum product prices and their impact on industrial production costs is also expected to be moved during the session.

The Ministry of Interior will meanwhile be asked to explain delays in the Park Road underpass project.

Bills and amendments before the House

The Senate agenda includes a standing committee report on proposed amendments to the Islamabad Real Estate Act 2020, as well as a report on a bill seeking changes to the Passports Act 1974.

The Motion Pictures Amendment Bill 2024 will be presented for approval, while lawmakers are also expected to consider amendments relating to travel agencies, tourist guides, hotels and restaurants.

Discussion on a motion of thanks following the President’s address to Parliament is also included on the agenda.

The session is expected to cover a broad range of governance, economic and public policy issues, with multiple committee reports and legislative proposals set to come before the House.