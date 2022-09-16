Tennis pro-Roger Federer just declared his intention to retire following the Laver Cup on Thursday in London. The 20-time Major Slam champion reportedly announced the news on social media, writing that he would “play more tennis in the future, but not in grand slams or on the tour.”

Fans and admirers voiced their regret over this choice shortly after it was made public.Even a number of Bollywood celebrities responded to this tragic news on their social media accounts.

Anushka Sharma, a sports fanatic herself, then used her Instagram story to share Roger Federer audio message that he had posted on his social media accounts, calling him a “Genius” and including a broken-hearted emoticon in the description.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted pictures of Federer’s letter and added a “legend” to her Instagram story. Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, and Pooja Hedge are a few other celebrities who have shown their support for a great sportsman.