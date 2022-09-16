The number of advertising in YouTube videos has grown, and now viewers may see up to 10 during a single video break. Viewers have noticed that YouTube adverts have significantly increased in duration and quantity together over the past two months, particularly as unskippable formats.

Ad breaks in longer videos occur more regularly after every few minutes, according to tweets . Many viewers have noticed the longer pauses, some of which have as many as 10 advertisements in a single break of a film, while it is more typical to see at least 5 advertisements.

Although YouTube hasn’t addressed the rise in advertisements, Twitter Account responded to a tweet criticizing the advertising. These advertisements, according to the claim, were merely “bumper adverts” set to show up at the start of each movie.