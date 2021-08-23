LAHORE: Punjab University on Monday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to details, Farah Deeba D/o Zahid Qureshi was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Low Cost Production of Bacterial Chitinases for the Control of Termites’, Ayesha Khalid D/o Khalid Hussain in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Fabrication of Bismuth-Iron Oxide Based Composites and their Magnetoelectric Investigations’, Shirneen Mushtaq D/o Mian Mushtaq Ahmed in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Nation Building in Afghanistan: The Post Afhgan Surge (2009-2019)’, Rana Aurang Zeb S/o Rana Munawar Khan in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistan-Iran Geo-Strategic to Geo-Economic Relations: Challenges and Prospects (1979-2019)’ and Bushra Naz D/o Muhammad Nazir was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Problem Solving Approach on Students’ Motivation and their Academic Achievement in Mathematics at Elementary Level’.