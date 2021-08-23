KARACHI: Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Board of Investment and Private Public Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government under PPPP has initiated many projects to decongest Karachi and after completion of these projects people will get relief.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the officers of Public Private Partnership Projects here in Finance Department on Monday.

Director General Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Director Finance Yasir Mumtaz Khokhar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Director Finance Yasir Mumtaz Khokhar briefed the SACM on the projects, being run under PPPP to decongest Karachi regarding traffic pressure. He told that presently work was going on Malir Expressway Project at the cost of Rs. 27.5 billion while M9-N5 Link Road Project at the cost of Rs..6.5 billion was also under way.

He said, ‘Under Urban Road Initiatives, three very important projects such as remodeling of ICI bridge, Korangi Link Road Project and Mauripur Expressway are under way at the cost of Rs. 30 billion’.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on BOI and PPPP Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the purpose of Karachi Traffic Decongestion Projects was to minimize traffic pressure on main arteries of Cosmopolitan city and to provide relief to the people as Traffic was increasing day by day.

He was sure that after completion of these projects, the people would take a sigh of relief and would definitely appreciate Sindh Government’ s initiatives.