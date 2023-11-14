KARACHI: Muslim League (N) leader Mossadegh Malik has said that petrol will be cheaper before the election and economic stability will definitely come in Pakistan after the election.

Speaking in Geo News’ program ‘Capital Talk’, Mossadegh Malik said that after the election, there will definitely be economic stability in Pakistan, there is a lack of hope in our country at the moment, and poverty will be eradicated with structural changes and proper strategy. , the elected government will have to make difficult decisions for one and a half years after which the country will move forward on the journey of development.

The possibility of a big reduction in the price of petrol in Pakistan

He said that political parties can take their own point of view on the economy, means of increasing the country’s income will have to be created, the main point of the economic agenda of the (N) League will be the poor man, obstacles for investment and business in the country. Will remove