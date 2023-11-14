The bombing of Israeli planes continues in Gaza for the 38th consecutive day, since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has increased to more than 11 thousand 240.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli army continues in Gaza. 11,240 innocent Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, have been martyred by the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that 189 medical personnel have been martyred so far due to the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Apart from this, 41 thousand 120 residential properties were destroyed by Israeli bombing, 94 government buildings were destroyed by bombing and 71 mosques were martyred, while 253 school buildings were also destroyed by bombing.

According to the Palestinian Authority of Statistics, 3,117 school students have been martyred in Gaza since October 7, while 24 students were also martyred in the West Bank.

130 teachers and teaching staff have been martyred by Israeli bombardment, all schools in Gaza have been closed since October 7, and 680,000 students have been deprived of education.

According to the Palestinian Authority for Statistics, 239 government and UN schools in Gaza were bombed.

Apart from this, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 25% of the agricultural land has been destroyed by the Israeli bombardment, since October 7, agricultural losses of 180 million dollars have been done.

On the other hand, the Israeli army has reached the gates of Al-Shafa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, while the medical staff there have warned that the death toll of patients, including newborns, is likely to increase.

The Israeli army has surrounded al-Shafa Hospital for several days, and doctors inside say they are unable to treat patients due to a lack of fuel for electricity generators.