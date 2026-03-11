We have supported the government for the sake of democracy: Shahida Rehmani, Everyone has to sit together and think for the security of the country: Khurram Dastgir, China and Russia are helping to prevent war: Samrez Salik

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, government should consult PPP before increasing petrol prices, petrol prices should not have been increased so much, money from outside should be brought to Pakistan, we need to fix the country internally, real estate business in the country is closed, the government is imposing high taxes, PPP and PML-N sit together to improve the situation, Trump has a lot of property in Dubai, Foreign businessmen are not ready to invest their money in Pakistan, taxes must be reduced in the country,

Shahida Rehmani said PPP believes in democracy, we have supported the government for the sake of democracy, we also asked the founder of PTI to come with us, but he doesn’t agree to anything, PPP has reacted strongly to petrol prices, the government is not consulting with anyone, the government is going to increase petrol prices again, rising petrol prices affect the poor, A major war is underway between Pakistan and Afghanistan, government should formulate policies to improve economy, people are very worried about the solar policy, Industrialists are not getting any facilities, the government increased petrol prices without asking, people are leaving their businesses and going abroad, people are being taxed exorbitantly, we are supporting the government so that democracy continues to function, Democracy is still going on, nothing comes to mind except the opposition’s founder, Everyone has the right to express their opinion.

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir said situations in the world are changing rapidly, we are getting oil from Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia is our friendly country, whatever grievances there are can be resolved by sitting down, everyone has to sit together and think for the security of the country, petrol prices will decrease as soon as conditions improve, petrol prices have been increased too much, they should have been increased by ten or fifteen rupees, there is no possibility of changing the government, PML-N and PPP believe in democracy, steps will have to be taken to bring money from outside, Pakistan is fighting a war with Afghanistan for peace, those who are in Pakistan are not investing money, how will those from outside come, the country must be strengthened financially and economically, Pakistan’s importance is increasing day by day, Iran has caused more damage to the economies of Gulf countries, the war between the US and Iran will end in three to four weeks.