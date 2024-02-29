Islamabad: There is a possibility of increase in the prices of petroleum products from March 1.

According to the report of The News, the price of petroleum products is expected to increase by about 2 percent from March 1.

According to the officials, under the 2% increase in the prices of petroleum products, the price of petrol may increase by 5 rupees per liter, while the price of high speed diesel is also expected to increase by 2 rupees.

Officials say that the price of light diesel oil can be increased by 80 paisa and the price of kerosene oil by 70 paisa, but the final announcement of the prices will be made by the Ministry of Finance.

It should be noted that the government had increased the price of petrol by more than 8 rupees and the price of diesel by more than 2 rupees for 15 days in view of the increase in oil prices worldwide.