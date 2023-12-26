The finance ministry will take a decision on the summary recommended by OGRA after consulting the caretaker prime minister

Islamabad: There is a possibility of reduction in the price of petrol for the next 15 days at the beginning of the new year.

According to media reports, the price of petrol may be reduced slightly for the next 15 days from January 1, in which petrol is likely to be cheaper by one rupee 72 paise, while the price of high-speed diesel is likely to increase by one rupee per liter. .

